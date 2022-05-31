QureBio Ltd. to Showcase its Q-1802 Clinical Advances at 2022 ASCO Annual Meetings

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QureBio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on bi-specific antibodies and other engineered bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, and other serious disorders, today announced that its Q-1802 clinical program was selected for presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meetings on June 3–7, 2022, and the abstract of relevant results for this study has been published on ASCO website (https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/210075).

The presentation will showcase the preliminary results of a first-in-human Phase 1a/1b, multicenter, open-label oncology study designed to evaluate the safety and anti-cancer activity Q-1802, a Claudin18.2/PD-L1 bi-specific therapeutic in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors after standard therapies. Professor Lin Shen from Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute leads this study. The key data from the mono-therapy of Q-1802 in both dose-escalation and dose-expansion studies demonstrate excellent safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-tumor activities of Q-1802 at the dose up to 10 mpk.

The abstract for the study is found in 2022-ASCO-Annual –Meeting Abstracts (#2568), and the poster session information is listed below. First Author, Dr. Jifang Gong from the Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute will present the relevant results on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Type: Poster Session

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Chicago Time (CDT)

Location: Hall A

Abstract ID (Temp. ID): 2568 (368426)

Poster Board #: 223

Role Responsibilities: Presenter

Primary Track: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session begins on Jun 5, 2022 at 8:00 AM Chicago Time (CDT)

Room: Hall A-14355

Persons: Dr. Jifang Gong

Presenting from 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Chicago Time (CDT)

About Q-1802

Q-1802, a humanized bi-specific antibody, is the first FDA-approved Claudin18.2/PD-L1 bi-specific therapeutic to enter clinical trial. In animal model studies, Q-1802 demonstrates both superior anti-tumor activities and excellent safety profiles. It recruits multiple immune mechanisms to kill tumor cells, offering a novel therapeutic opportunity for Claudin18.2 positive solid tumors. Q-1802 also exhibits robust physicochemical properties and superb productivity with titers exceeding 4 grams per liter.

About QureBio Ltd.

QureBio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative biopharmaceuticals for urgent and unmet clinical needs, such as the treatment of refractory cancers, inflammation and other serious disorders. Founded by experienced scientists from the relevant fields, QureBio Ltd. has built up a series of proprietary technologies for engineered bio-macromolecules, including innovative platforms for bi-specific and tri-specific antibodies.

Founded in 2017 with seed capital from Viva Bio-Innovator, QureBio Ltd. has since received a series of funds from Jundu Investment, Watson Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group, New value Capital, Bocom Industrial Investment (Hangzhou) Equity Investment Partnership, Suzhou Oriza Holdings, Hangzhou CAPITAL GuoShun, Zhuhai Longmen Capital Management, Shanghai Pudong Kechuang Group, Shenzhen Lihe Hongxin Venture and Three Rivers Capital. QureBio Ltd. has secured a Series-B funding of nearly 200 million CNY.

QureBio Ltd. engages in collaboration with partners to develop novel therapeutics for unmet medical needs and has on-going cooperation with a series of industrial partners including BRL Medicine, BioMap, Precision Scientific, and Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, an industry leader in China.

