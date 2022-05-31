JW MARRIOTT DEBUTS IN GERMANY

A Haven of Inspired Luxury and Genuine Hospitality Awaits at JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt

BETHESDA, Md., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has made its debut in Frankfurt, Germany with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt. With purposeful design, extraordinary service and a commitment to holistic well-being, the property offers an elevated stay in the city, encouraging guests to connect with the world around them and revitalize the mind, body and spirit.

"With each new opening, JW Marriott brings with it a legacy of luxury hospitality combined with the brand's foundation of holistic well-being," said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "Travelers to the storied German city staying at JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt will now have access to JW Marriott's genuine service, comfortably modern design and of course guiding principles of a well-being lifestyle that can be seen and felt throughout the guest experience."

Inspired Design

Each of the 219 guestrooms and suites features floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping views of the sparkling city skyline and River Main, offering a moment of reflection. Directly connected to the shopping area Zeil, the hotel offers guests an unbeatable location just steps away from the heart of Frankfurt.

The hotel will soon complete a transformative renovation, bringing to life the JW Marriott brand's serene sensibility married with modern technology catering to the sophisticated, mindful traveller. Combining thoughtful interiors and fashionable state-of-the-art amenities, the hotel is a serene retreat within the heart of the thriving metropolis.

Embracing local touches that encourage moments of reflection, JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt has enlisted Hartwig Ebersbach, one of the most famous painters in Germany, to create 230 paintings which are delicately placed throughout the hotel. While the paintings are not for sale, guests can marvel at the depictions and inspirations that Hartwig Ebersbach gathered during his journeys around the globe.

Culinary Delights

JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt embraces the brand's focus on authentic and sustainable dining experiences with two concepts for guests. Located on the first floor, Max on One offers modern French cuisine with an Asian twist in a metropolitan atmosphere. Perfect for after dinner drinks, guests can enjoy Ember Bar & Lounge, a chic cocktail and champagne lounge with an extensive gin and wine list.

Furthering the brand's commitment to nourishing the body as well as the spirit, JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt produces its very own delicious honey from a colony of bees that reside on the hotel's rooftop. The honey is served fresh from a honeycomb during breakfast while also being incorporated into delectable dishes served during lunch and dinner.

An Urban Sanctuary

JW Marriott Frankfurt is designed with guests' well-being in mind. Guests of the hotel are encouraged to take a moment for themselves to truly discover the experiences that will leave them feeling revitalised and refreshed both during and after their stay.

The hotel's fitness centre offers a variety of services including cardiovascular equipment and free weights. The Spa by JW® offers amenities including indulgent and calming treatments and access to the onsite indoor pool, spa and sauna. The Spa by JW® invites guests to an experience that's effortless, approachable, and intuitive and where spaces connect seamlessly, offering areas to relax in with or without a treatment, as an individual or part of a group.

"We are excited to introduce the JW Marriott brand to Germany," said David Salomon, General Manager, JW Marriott Frankfurt. "With its perfect location in the heart of Frankfurt, as well as extraordinary service and special finishing touches, JW Marriott Frankfurt brings excellence and redefined luxury to the city."

JW Marriott Frankfurt is just a 15-minute drive from Frankfurt International Airport.

