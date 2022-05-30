InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for Firearms (TLS-184)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was purchasing handguns for myself and my wife and I wanted to make sure only we could utilize the weapons," said an inventor, from Riverview, Fla., "so I invented the TRIGGER RING. My design would prevent a criminal or a curious child from firing the gun."

The invention ensures that a firearm can only be fired by its proper owner. In doing so, it prevents unauthorized individuals from using the weapon. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

