InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Warming & Cooling Device (TLS-182)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a warming and cooling device to provide temporary relief from pain and swelling," said an inventor, from Englewood, Fla., "so I invented the FIRE TO ICE. My design could also be used for strains, sprains, injuries and arthritis."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means to concentrate warmth and cooling to various areas of the body. In doing so, it helps to soothe painful, injured, sore or swollen areas. As a result, it enhances comfort and it eliminates the hassle of switching between a heating pad and a bag of ice. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for athletes, individuals with pain and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

