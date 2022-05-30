Croatia Insurance Launched Digital Citylights Equipped With AI-Based Software And Built-In Cameras Fighting The Dramatic Rise In Mental Health Issues

Anxiety Meter can test the anxiety levels of passers-by and refer the most stressed respondents to a free preventive check-up.

ZAGREB, Croatia, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 3 years Croats have had some of the most stressful years. The country was struck by earthquakes and ranked 8th in the world regarding Covid-19 death rate per capita. Furthermore, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine looms too close to a nation that suffered the most gruesome wartime atrocities in recent history. All the above led to an alarming rise in mental health disruptions.

Research on mental health in Croatia during the pandemic and after the earthquakes suggests that the population has become more anxious than before. In particular, 50% of Croats have noticeable levels of anxiety and 20% deal with severe or extremely severe anxiety, yet this issue remains on the margins.

That is why Croatia Insurance, Bruketa&Zinic&Grey and Go2Digital designed an AI Anxiety Meter – digital city lights to measure anxiety levels of passers-by. The AI Anxiety Meter campaign aimed to expose the hazards of long-term emotional stress and the consequences of neglecting mental health.

The idea was to correlate the emotional state with the level of health risk people were exposed to and to offer a solution in real-time. The AI Anxiety Meter uses Google face mesh and automatic facial emotion recognition (FER) technology, along with other algorithms for facial expression analysis, to identify a combination of 8 emotions classified as anxiousness.

The respondents would stand in front of the screen, and give their consent by waiting 5 seconds for the application to screen their faces and show them their level of concern.

The most stressed respondents were referred to a free preventive health check-up, whereas those with lower stress levels were informed about the importance of maintaining mental health.

The campaign showed that an encounter with an ad could help you live a healthier life. People used to watch commercials, now commercials also look back at them, for a greater good – their mental health.

People queued to measure their anxiety levels. One-third of all passers-by interacted with the ad. The number of preventive check-ups in Croatia Insurance's health clinics increased by 31,22%.

The campaign might be over, but the AI Anxiety Meter will continue to be available in the Croatia Insurance mobile app – freely accessible to any interested parties.

Video link: https://youtu.be/rqoAFKc4TAI

