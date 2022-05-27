InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Semi-Trucks (SCO-162)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a system to protect a semi-truck and driver if high winds, a sharp corner or other situation will result in an imminent rollover," said an inventor, from Walnut Grove, Calif., "so I invented the EMERGENCY BREAKAWAY HITCH RELEASE. My design would prevent the semi-truck from flipping over along with the trailer."

The patent-pending invention provides a way to disconnect a trailer in an impending rollover accident. In doing so, it helps to keep the tractor upright. As a result, it protects the semi-truck driver and it enhances safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp