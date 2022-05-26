Kemin Industries Opens New Facilities in Mexico

New 36,000-square-foot office and distribution center to enhance Mexico and Central America operations

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, Mexico, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80% of the world with its products and services, has opened new offices and a distribution center in Mexico based in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health executive team, including marketing director Roberto Zepeda and country manager for Mexico and Central America, Alejandro Romero, presented an overview of Kemin Industries’ vision and its commitment to transform the quality of life of the global population. From L-R: Kimberly Nelson, Libby Nelson, Kristi Krafka, Daryl Schraad, Christine Smith, Terry Hastings, Mitch Poss, Roberto Zepeda, Alejandro Romero, Natalia Arias. (PRNewswire)

For nearly 30 years, Kemin has been growing its business within Mexico and Central America and this new location will offer improved service and solutions to better serve its customers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, May 17, which included Kemin's worldwide executive team and members of the Nelson family who founded Kemin in 1961, Libby Nelson and Kimberly Nelson.

The event was also attended by several elected officials, including Principal Commercial Officer, Patrick Krissek, and Juan Herrera, Senior Commercial Specialist, both from the U.S. Commercial Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, and Alfonso Ruíz Cobo, General Director of the Mexican Dairy Federation. Post-ceremony, customers and partners toured the new facilities that will support Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health, Kemin Pet Food & Rendering Technologies, and Kemin Food Technologies.

"Our new, enhanced facilities greatly support our long-term business goals and will uniquely position Kemin within Mexico and Central America," said Alejandro Romero, a newly hired Country Manager for Kemin Mexico who leads the sales team. "These new facilities are just one of many ways Kemin is investing in this market to continue to provide the highest-quality services and personalized solutions to our customers."

The new state-of-the-art, 36,000-square-foot building has 5,800 square feet of office space that can accommodate up to 40 team members and includes conference rooms that will allow Kemin customers, stakeholders, and partners to collaborate at the facility. The new product distribution warehouse can hold more than 1,000 metric tonnes of product and features a dedicated Kemin Application Solutions (KAS) area to build, pilot, and demonstrate customer-tailored systems for optimal product application.

"The Kemin Mexico team is excited about the opportunity to expand our footprint, grow our team and offer more solution-oriented products to our customers in the Mexico and Central America regions," stated recently promoted Operations Manager, Guillermo Garcia.

To help support the growth in Mexico, Kemin made strategic shifts in their leadership team. In addition to Romero and Garcia, Kemin has promoted Gloria Noriega to Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager for Mexico and Central America. Noriega serves as the official government liaison for the country's regulatory authority and represents Kemin as part of the company's membership with Consejo Nacional de Fabricantes de Alimentos Balanceados y de la Nutrición Animal, A.C. (CONAFAB).

To learn more about Kemin Mexico and its global ingredient solutions, visit kemin.com/mexico.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contacts:

Natalia Arias, Senior Marketing Specialist, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America, natalia.arias@kemin.com | +52 871 108 5030

Jared Bramer, International Marketing Communications Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America, jared.bramer@kemin.com | 765-309-1612

