Jelenew introduces revolutionary 1+1 model outer padded cycling pants for women and announces its product strategy for the first time

WILMINGTON, Del. , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American cycling brand Jelenew announced that it had launched the first professional cycling pants with a revolutionary 1+1 model outer pad structure in the women's cycling industry, including one pair of tight-fitting cycling leggings and one pair of detachable outer padded cycling shorts with built-in protection pad. It subverts the built-in integrated knot of traditional cycling pants. It also announced its product strategy for the first time.

As a brand with "born for women" as the core purpose of product development, since its inception, Jelenew has been committed to providing women with cycling products that perfectly integrate "functionalism, comfort, and 3D structural aesthetics". Due to its extreme focus on product strength and innovative structural technology, Jelenew defines itself as a sports technology company. It focuses on solving a series of pain points in cycling for women, gradually forming a product strategy of "one core statement and two base points," becoming a professional cycling brand that perfectly integrates functionalism and fashion for the first time.

In "one core statement and two base points," "one core statement" represents scientific structure, "one base point" represents advanced technological fabrics, and "the other point" represents fashion aesthetics. The Jelenew 1+1 model outer padded cycling pants were developed according to "one core statement and two base points," taking into account ergonomics and fashion aesthetics.

The outer pad structure of the 1+1 model meets the requirements of women's embedded and open physiological structure for high hygiene, quality, and safety of private parts. It can physically isolate women's private parts prone to bacterial infection. The detachable outer structure of the 1+1 model allows female cyclists to detach according to the cycling time freely. On the one hand, it solves the embarrassing problem of the "embarrassing bulging bulge" that comes with traditional cycling pants, breaks through the limitations of sports scenes, and meets the needs of cyclists for diversified wearing scenarios. On the other hand, it is convenient for female cyclists to take off the outer padded cycling shorts in walking and rest to help physical ventilation and quick-drying. Combined with Jelenew's ultimate quick-drying fabric, double moisture absorption, female cyclists have an extra layer of health protection and can wear breathable cycling pants and get a new comfort experience in cycling pants.

The outer pad adopts the original three-segment V-shaped structure, thickened at the ischium and pubic position, and the V-shaped vertex position is vacated, focusing on protecting the buttocks and pubic junction of stressed women. It provides more precise support than a built-in structure cycling pad, helps maintain average blood circulation, and reduces the risk of numbness in the perineum, crotch, and legs when riding.

The G1 to G2 surfaces (3D gentle slope and smooth transition design) naturally wrap the buttocks, allowing the outer pad to fit much better than the built-in riding pad. Jelenew 1+1 model outer padded cycling pants cut off the excess part of the front end of the traditional riding pad and cooperate with the open-hole shock-absorbing sponge to solve a series of problems such as hot private parts, bulging private parts, embarrassing lines, camel hooves of traditional cycling pants. Jelenew cycling pants bring real meaning to female cyclists. They bring female cyclists a cycling pants structure that is truly created for women, and a new multi-scene shuttle and comfortable experience that has never been experienced before.

People's lifestyles and rhythms have changed significantly in the post-epidemic era, and the female cycling group has also undergone subversive changes. This group is accelerating to eliminate the shackles of traditional social roles, showing more fashionable and diverse characteristics. In response to this demand, Jelenew innovatively introduced the skills of couture into the development of professional cycling pants. Break the boundaries between professional cycling brands and fashion, and integrate the fashion elements that the former lacks, so that the products can better meet the aesthetic needs of new cycling women.

Undoubtedly, the mental training of consumers in new categories is not achieved overnight, but "one core statement and two base points" will become the hero of this women's cycling revolution. The products developed under its guidance will break the female rider's perception of professional cycling wear, allow consumers to witness the underlying logic of Jelenew for women, and let the market see the development potential of Jelenew.

Jelenew is an American avant-garde cycling brand born for women. It creates the first cycling pants that are truly made for women in the world. It brings the groundbreaking combination of "Haute Couture and Sportswear", and carefully designs each product with "luxury moulage technique" to provide a more refined sports experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for cyclists to enjoy elegant and stylish suburban cycling.

