HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages CareDx (CDNA) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

Class Period: Feb. 24, 2021 – May 5, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2022

CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, CareDx reported growing revenue and strong demand in the Company's testing services segment.

These statements were misleading in that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service; (2) these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny; and, (3) these practices rendered the Company's testing service revenue reported throughout the Class Period artificially inflated.

Investors began to learn the truth on Oct. 28, 2021, when CareDx revealed investigations by the DOJ and the SEC in connection with possible violations of the False Claims Act and certain accounting and public reporting practices.

On Apr. 15, 2022 investors learned more about the investigations when CareDx's former Head of Community Nephrology filed a complaint accusing the company of engaging in illegal clinical and marketing schemes, including improper inducements to physicians, misleading research, and recommendations for clinically unsupported treatment.

On May 5, 2022, Defendants reported testing service revenue that fell well short of analysts' expectations and deteriorating average sales prices.

Each of these events have driven the price of CareDx shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether CareDx engaged in making false claims concerning its kidney tests to federal health care programs," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CareDx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

