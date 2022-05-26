DORF KETAL CHEMICALS LLC NAMES AMILTION TRONCHIN PRESIDENT

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (Dorf Ketal) announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Amilton Tronchin as President and Chief Executive Officer of its US subsidiary, Dorf Ketal Chemicals LLC. He will spearhead growth of Dorf Ketal's current business portfolio while launching its newest patented products in Petrochemicals and Refineries. He will also focus on bringing value add fuel additives viz. Milex and Mph brands to the North America consumers. These Fuel Additives of Dorf Ketal have been launched in Europe, South America and Asia where consumers have experienced greater than 10% fuel savings on usage.

Innovation isn't just what we do. It's who we are. (PRNewsfoto/Dorf Ketal Chemicals India...) (PRNewswire)

Amiltion Tronchin Joins Dorf Ketal

Mr. Tronchin has spent majority of his career in the specialty chemical business. He has held different positions in Sales and Marketing and served as Vice President of Energy business for Suez Water & Process Technologies before joining Dorf Ketal.

Dorf Ketal is one of the largest Indian manufacturers of Organometallic Titanates, research based formulated specialty chemicals used in treatment of refineries, petrochemical plants and ancillary units. Dorf is also the fastest growing manufacturer of formulated specialty chemicals to upstream and downstream oil and gas markets. The company was established in 1992 and is headquartered at Mumbai, India. The company has wholly owned subsidiaries in USA, Brazil, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and Shanghai.

Dorf Ketal owns more than 400 global patents which helps it to serve clients in all major markets with local expertise and global perspective.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dorf Ketal Chemicals LLC