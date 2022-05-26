Bratz Pride x JimmyPaul Debuts First Ever Fashion Doll Same-Sex Couple and 'Inspired-By' Apparel Line with Difuzed; MGA Cares Pledges Contribution to the Leading National Organization Supporting LGBTQ Youth

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., announced today an all-new Pride Collection inspired by fan-favorite Bratz® characters and girlfriends, Roxxi and Nevra. The trailblazing collection – including an exclusive, collectible Bratz two-pack of the first ever fashion doll same-sex couple and an explosive, ready-to-wear fashion capsule collection – was created in collaboration with Jimmy Paul the world-renowned LGBTQ designer behind the popular Amsterdam fashion brand by the same name. The Pride Collection is available beginning June 1, 2022 at online retailers globally, just in time for Pride Month.

Bratz® Makes History with Groundbreaking Pride Collector Dolls in Collaboration with Celebrity Designer Jimmy Paul and Licensed Lifestyle Manufacturer Difuzed (PRNewswire)

Launching in the face of global conversations surrounding LGBTQ representation within the consumer products space, the Bratz Pride x JimmyPaul collaboration is a landmark first in the industry and seeks to celebrate and stand for inclusivity and self-expression, encouraging fans to embrace who they are. As a key component of this historical partnership, and to further support the community, MGA Cares, MGA Entertainment's charitable arm, has committed to donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ youth.

"We are proud to announce this culturally significant collection and collaboration with Jimmy Paul and express our support for the LGBTQ community through a charitable donation to The Trevor Project," said Jasmin Larian, Bratz Creative Director and daughter of MGA Entertainment's Founder and CEO, Isaac Larian. "For more than 20 years, the Bratz brand has remained true to its values of inclusivity and authenticity, and the Bratz Pride x JimmyPaul collaboration speaks volumes to this commitment."

Beloved Bratz characters and viral sensations, Roxxi and Nevra, embody values of self-expression, confidence, and inclusion that both the Bratz brand and the LGBTQ community stand for. Roxxi, nicknamed "Spice," was first introduced in 2004. She is recognized as the lead singer of the iconic band and accompanying movie, album, and video game, Bratz Rock Angelz. Nevra came onto the scene a year prior and has since been commended for her glam and confident style. The relationship between the two has grown over the years, and the fan community was thrilled when the duo announced they were a couple, coming out across Bratz social media as lesbian and bisexual, respectively, in June of 2020. MGA and the Bratz team have continued to celebrate the relationship since its origin, integrating the girls' love story into their social content. Most recently, Roxxi and Nevra were included in the buzzworthy "Sweetheart Meygan Matchmaker" TikTok, which garnered nearly half-a-million likes. Now, for the first time ever, Roxxi and Nevra will be sold together in a monumental two-pack celebrating their relationship for Pride Month.

The collection combines JimmyPaul's vibrant and bold flair with Bratz Y2K appeal. The line also draws inspiration from the '60s, a monumental time in LGBTQ history. The Bratz two-pack of dolls includes Roxxi and Nevra both decked out in full JimmyPaul apparel and accessories, ready for the Pride Rally in the Bratz fictional hometown of Stilesville. The collectible dolls come in eye-catching packaging that features colorful illustrations by Jimmy Paul and can be repurposed as a backdrop for display. The dolls will be available for $79.99 at major online retailers. An exclusive and limited-edition premium-wear JimmyPaul collection will also be available on June 1 globally on www.jimmypaul.com with exact replicas of the dolls' looks in adult sizes, including a coat that debuted at Los Angeles Fashion Week earlier this year, '60's ringer-tees, over-the-top glitter dresses, and groovy jumpsuits. Limited edition fashion tees will also be available at several retailers mid-June.

"One of the unique elements of this collaboration is that it offers adult apparel designed by Jimmy Paul which allows the Bratz fans to not only collect the limited-edition dolls, but also dress alike and celebrate this important occasion in a unique fan offering," said Gustavo Antonioni, Chief Operating Officer for Difuzed.

"This collaboration is a love letter to the LGBTQ community, many of whom have been inspired by Bratz since childhood to live their truth," said designer Jimmy Paul. "My hope is that the collection brings a glimpse of hope and power and serves as a reminder of both the vibrancy of the community and the gravity of LGBTQ affairs today."

In weeks to come, Bratz will roll out content highlighting fans' stories of self-acceptance as well as all new "Talking Bratz" episodes featuring a CGI Bratz version of Jimmy Paul himself, and more. To stay up-to-date with the latest Bratz news and view exclusive content check out the official website Bratz.com and social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S. Headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Baby Born® Surprise, and Zapf Creations®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check out our LinkedIn page.

About Difuzed

DIFUZED is a specialist in building the bridge from brand to market since 1994. With design-led product development, our added value is to design on-trend, yet timeless products with more than 250 world-wide gaming, entertainment, and evergreen brands. We are proud of our collaboration with all of these brands and with our 360-degree approach, we design, produce and distribute apparel and accessories in more than 50 countries. Visit our website to see the full collection of bags, accessories, and apparel on www.Difuzed.com or check out Instagram @Difuzed for the latest lifestyle collections.

About Jimmy Paul

Looking to past, present, and future pop-cultural references, JimmyPaul creates one-of-a-kind, high-brow and low-brow fashion pieces, resulting in high-art style statements with a high-fructose level up to 1000 percent. Pushing the boundaries of fashion design, combined with a vibrant sense of cute and attitude, the JimmyPaul aesthetic is an 'In-Your Face' explosion of colors, shapes, and textures. Not afraid to push buttons, JimmyPaul's designs are made for the 'Larger-Than-Life' famous popstars and confident individuals. Pink nostalgia, self-reflecting humor, queer confidence, colorful fun and 24-hour positivity are some of the brand's pillars.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide.

Bratz® Makes History with Groundbreaking Pride Collector Dolls in Collaboration with Celebrity Designer Jimmy Paul and Licensed Lifestyle Manufacturer Difuzed (PRNewswire)

Bratz® Makes History with Groundbreaking Pride Collector Dolls in Collaboration with Celebrity Designer Jimmy Paul and Licensed Lifestyle Manufacturer Difuzed (PRNewswire)

Bratz® Logo (PRNewswire)

JimmyPaul Logo (PRNewswire)

MGA Entertainment (PRNewsfoto/MGA Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGA Entertainment