Socket Mobile Hosting Webinar on React Native App Development with Integrated Data Capture Functionality

NEWARK, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that on June 8th at 11:00 a.m. PDT, it will be hosting a free webinar on app development using React Native and data capture integration with Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK.

Socket Mobile Software Engineer, Matthew Croak, will walk webinar attendees through the process of creating an app using React Native and integrating data capture functionality using CaptureSDK.

React Native is a popular open-source framework created by Meta Platforms (Facebook) that developers use to build multi-platform applications from a single codebase. Since its launch in 2015, React Native has gained popularity with developers thanks to its cross-platform design, fast iteration speed, and ability to be integrated into existing projects. Now, it's used in thousands of applications, including Facebook, Instagram, Tesla, Uber Eats and Walmart.

The React Native webinar is the second installment of a three-part webinar series that Socket Mobile is hosting. The first installment of the series took place on May 18th and focused on app development using Flutter, and a full recording of the webinar can be found here. Part three of the series will be held on June 29th and will cover app development in Xamarin with the data capture integration of Socket Mobile's Capture SDK.

React Native is a valued tool because it makes it easy to develop mobile applications simultaneously for Android and iOS. The development environment is based on JavaScript, making it intuitive and straightforward for developers new to the framework. The large React Native community ensures that bug fixes are handled rapidly. For Socket Mobile, React Native development and support will continue to be a high priority.

Similarly, developers using CaptureSDK can count on Socket Mobile's continued support. Socket's CaptureSDK provides app developers with reliable and efficient data capture to maximize the productivity of their solutions.

Socket Mobile's support for React Native is just another example of its longstanding commitment to providing best-in-class development tools for its app partners.

Rather than forcing developers to use one specific platform, Socket Mobile constantly works to expand its toolbox, allowing partners to select the development platform that best suits their needs.

Matthew Croak, a Brooklyn-based Flatiron School-alum and post-production assistant turned software engineer will be presenting. Croak is currently a Software Engineer at Socket Mobile, where he is working on a software development kit that developers utilize to incorporate barcode or NFC chip readers into their applications.

During the webinar, Matthew will dive into an interactive walkthrough demonstrating app creation using React Native, CaptureSDK, and data capture integration. With a passion for sharing his experiences and expertise, Matthew will provide attendees with the tips, tools and tangible knowledge needed to create cutting-edge applications using React Native and Capture SDK.

The webinar will also feature live Q&A throughout to answer questions directly from participants. A full recording of the webinar will be posted on the Socket Mobile website after the live, interactive version takes place on June 8th.

Click here for detailed information regarding the React Native webinar agenda and full speaker bio.

Click here to register for the React Native webinar that will take place on June 8th.

Click here to register for the Xamarin webinar that will take place on June 29th.

Click here to view the full recording of the Flutter development webinar.

