SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 17, 2022 - (NASDAQ: LILM)

CLASS PERIOD: March 30, 2021 to March 14, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the design and capabilities of the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off-and-landing aircraft for use in a new type of high-speed air transport system for people and goods; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the special purpose acquisition company merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Lilium GmbH; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 17, 2022

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 17, 2022.

