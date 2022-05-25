Markem-Imaje Unveils 9750 Continuous Inkjet Printer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, recently announced the global launch of the 9750 continuous inkjet printer.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

As inkjet printing celebrates its 40th anniversary, the 9750 builds on Markem-Imaje's four decades of excellence in continuous inkjet printers. The 9750 ushers in the next generation of printers capable of powerful traceability coding on a vast array of packaging including text messages that are up to five lines, logos, and high-resolution 1D and 2D codes.

"Markem-Imaje has earned its reputation as a true innovator in continuous inkjet printing," said Rémy Fontanet, Product Marketing Manager, Markem-Imaje. "The 9750 represents yet another step forward in inkjet technology. It's a modern printer grounded in four decades of innovation and underpinned by the most stringent manufacturing standards. No matter where you are in your technological adoption or how demanding your requirements, the 9750 will secure your investment by delivering outstanding performance and ease of use while supporting the delivery of your sustainability commitments."

Featuring advanced innovations supported by proven industrial processes, the 9750 has been engineered based on Markem-Imaje's Intelli'Design concept. It is designed to maximize uptime while maintaining the highest performance levels in even the most demanding environments and with the highest throughput levels. Markem-Imaje's engineers and design teams developed the 9750 to provide optimized Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) while contributing to customers' sustainability objectives.

"The 9750 provides the codes we needed on very small spaces. It is extremely easy to use thanks to its new highly responsive user interface. The extended service intervals have become minimal, resulting in improved uptime," said Jérôme Vaglienti, Maintenance Manager at SOFIC, one of the leading surgical and medical supply manufacturers.

To support customers' sustainability objectives, the 9750's Intelli'Design process and its portfolio of rigorously developed ink formulations, including alcohol-based, water-based and MEK-free inks in a wide variety of colors, help reduce consumption and Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions by up to 50%, while improving operator safety and well-being. The 9750's Intelli'Swap modular system means that customers can swap out individual parts that need to be replaced and not the entire block, reducing both waste and cost. Its unrivaled consumable-saving mode option further reduces consumption and waste by up to 60%.

A modern, smartphone-style 10-inch user interface makes the 9750 one of the simplest printers to use on the market. In addition to its full stainless steel-made IP56 robustness, it is Industry 4.0-ready, making it easy to integrate into any production line.

Remote services, including remote diagnostics, allow for predictive analysis, further maximizing uptime. Live helpdesk support including remote video capabilities allows the 9750 to quickly recover from unexpected technical and mechanical issues. Customers can resolve technical issues themselves anytime with the help of Markem-Imaje's intelligent self-support solution, Miva.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

