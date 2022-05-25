LEADER BANK PROMOTES VANI SINGH TO HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CREDIT

ARLINGTON, Mass., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank is pleased to announce that Vani Singh has recently been promoted to Head of Commercial Credit for the Bank.

"Since joining Leader Bank seven years ago, Vani has been an integral part of the Bank's team, always ready to help our clients and her fellow team members," said Sushil Tuli, Chairman and CEO of Leader Bank. "Her experience working with both our residential and commercial lending teams in different capacities has been an invaluable asset to Leader Bank, and I know she will continue to excel in her new role as Head of Commercial Credit."

Vani has held several roles within both the Bank's Residential and Commercial Lending teams since joining the Bank in 2015 including Vice President and Residential Underwriting Manager, Vice President and Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Manager, and Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. She also previously worked as a Residential Underwriting Manager for Leader Mortgage Company from 2000 to 2015.

"It has been impressive to see how much Leader Bank has grown over the last several years, and I can't wait to continue to contribute to this success in my new role," said Vani Singh. "It's been a privilege to be part of the team at Leader Bank, and I am so excited to get started as Head of Commercial Credit."

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets – in the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in the Commonwealth with $3.1 billion in assets. Leader Bank's best-in-class team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

