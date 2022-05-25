Hexaware Bags the Gold Award for HexaRising at the Eventex Awards 2022

ISELIN, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global IT consulting and digital services provider, has won the Gold Award at the recently announced 12th global Eventex Awards 2022. It has won for its virtual customer series – HexaRising.

The Eventex Awards honor the ideation and execution of events that have created highly interactive and engaging experiences. This year, the Eventex Awards received 606 entries from 33 countries. These entries are from various agencies and corporates that have made a mark with their thoughtful events and tech.

For Hexaware, receiving such an esteemed recognition is a testament to its creative and innovative streak. It highlights the organization's focus on maintaining a strong connect with the customers through the virtual medium.

Aparna Jairam, CMO at Hexaware, said, "Besides enabling interaction with our customers, the virtual customer engagement series – HexaRising allows us to achieve an enhanced level of trust. We are glad to be recognized for our expertise in event and experience marketing and will continue to undertake initiatives that solidify our customer communication strategy."

