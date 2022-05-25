GrowLab™ Pharmaceuticals achieved high remission on Clinical Trials of Comacadine® for Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus

JOHANNESBURG, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowLab™ Pharmaceuticals PLC ("GrowLab") recorded 96% Clinical Diabetes Remission following independent clinical trials of its phytocannabinoids based therapeutic Comacadine® curated and synthesised from its proprietary DNA-specific strains of medical cannabis in treatment of Diabetes Mellitus.

Comacadine® Formulation Plus (PRNewswire)

Diabetes is a global pandemic which affects over 537 million people and causes more deaths annually than COVID-19 according to data from the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization. GrowLab™ Pharmaceuticals is one of the very first biopharmaceutical companies in the world to have synthesised phytocannabinoids (medical cannabis compounds) based therapeutic Comacadine® and successfully carried out clinical trials in patients with phenomenal clinical outcomes and little side effects.

GrowLab™ initiated independent clinical trials of Comacadine® over a period of seven months (October 2021 to April 2022) on twenty-five patients who were clinically diagnosed with Diabetes Mellitus and were on either Insulin or Metformin/Glibenclamide treatment for periods ranging from two to five years. Side effects that are usually associated with taking of Insulin and or Metformin/Glibenclamide were not experienced by any of the twenty-five patients on Comacadine®.

Three of the twenty five patients who participated in the Comacadine® clinical trials also had Venous Leg Ulcer, a complication associated with diabetes. Two of the patients' Venous Leg Ulcer has completely healed while one patient who also suffers from obesity, with a much deeper wound showed drastic improvement.

Two of the patients with high cholesterol levels noticed a reduction in cholesterol levels to normalcy since they started with Comacadine® treatment. Therefore, GrowLab™ intends to initiate another clinical study to focus on this in the future.

GrowLab™ is now entering a crucial phase in its development with plans to commercially produce Comacadine® therapies with annual capacity of approximately 25 million dose packs from the biopharmaceutical campus designed and engineered for construction in compliance with the European Medicines Agency cGMP requirements and International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering guidelines.

GrowLab™ further plans to initiate a M&A transaction with either a NASDAQ listed SPAC or a multinational pharmaceutical company for commercial production of Comacadine® which is clinically indicated to treat Diabetes, Glaucoma and Arthritis as well as its other proprietary biopharmaceutical therapeutic Grolatine® which is clinically trialled for treatment of Chronic Pain, Sickle Cell Disease and Prostate Cancer.

Please click here to view more information about Comacadine®.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825800/Comacadine_Formulation_Plus.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825801/GrowLab_Pharmaceuticals_PLC_Logo.jpg

GrowLab Pharmaceuticals PLC Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrowLab Pharmaceuticals PLC