DeepRedSky NFT Marketplace (Powered by Parler) is Now Accepting Multiple Crypto Currencies, Building Upon Credit Card Payments, and Adding More Convenient Options Soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRedSky, the premium NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace connecting collectors with world-class individuals and brands online, has announced it is now accepting Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) for NFT purchases and plans to add Ethereum (ETH) and others this summer. While it is common for many NFT markets to only accept the mother currencies of the blockchain upon which a crypto currency is secured, DeepRedSky is excited to democratize NFT collecting as the technology continues to reach an ever-larger global audience of enthusiasts.

"When our team observed the overwhelming majority of our NFT collectors were on mobile devices, we initially focused on the unconventional choice to accept credit card payments for simplicity and convenience," explains Parler CEO, George Farmer, "DeepRedSky's expansion into a multi-chain payment marketplace further opens the NFT platform to deliver great options for new collectors and creators, while providing great confidence and lower fees using the Solana blockchain."

DeepRedSky will also soon accept Ethereum (ETH) and stable coin Tether (USDT), with plans to begin accepting these and other cryptos using the ERC-20 chain and TRON chain later this summer. Learn more at https://deepredsky.io

About DeepRedSky (DRS): The premium marketplace delivers an engaging yet simplified user experience and connects fans and collectors with world-class individuals and brands across politics, media, sports, and the arts. DeepRedSky features creators who share the values of freedom of expression and protection from Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government. Offering creator-to-peer NFTs with varying degrees of rarity, DeepRedSky is amping up the digital purchase experience through auctions, pack and drops, gumball machine schemas, and instant buys. Collectors can purchase NFTs via credit card and crypto and receive NFTs through any wallet on the Solana blockchain.

About Parler Inc.: Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome, and civil debate is encouraged around diverse topics. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of content creators. To learn more, visit https://parler.com or download on the iOS App Store now.

