Cowbell Cyber Unveils Cyber Risk Heatmap to Improve Portfolio Risk Management

Heatmap delivers immediate visibility into the standing of cyber insurance portfolios

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of its Cyber Risk Heatmap. The Heatmap – the market's most data-rich and dynamic evaluation of cyber risk portfolios – provides all of Cowbell's agencies and brokers, insurance and reinsurance partners, and underwriters with immediate visibility into the distribution of covered risk in their portfolios. This improved visibility allows Cowbell and its partners to develop a balanced book of business, manage growth for profitability and improve the overall risk profile of each portfolio.

According to Cowbell's recent research , 71% of policyholders want their cyber insurance provider to give recommendations to minimize risk exposure. The complexity of continuously assessing cyber risk at the portfolio level and at the individual account level results in blind spots in risk selection. Cowbell demonstrates its innovation by removing these blindspots at the portfolio level for all stakeholders involved. This in turn reduces the frequency and severity of reported claims. Cowbell's continuously monitored risk pool now encompasses 24 million SMEs – 75% of the overall U.S. SME market.

"In a world where cyber insurance is becoming harder to obtain due to the volatile nature of cyber risks, Cowbell Cyber Heatmap allows us and our partners to quickly analyze the standing of any insurance book of business," said Rajeev Gupta, co-founder, and chief product officer at Cowbell Cyber. "The innovation Cowbell has brought to the cyber insurance landscape has, once again, allowed us to remain steadfast in our approach to properly assess and cover risk in the most rigorous manner."

The Heatmap is powered by Cowbell Factors, a set of risk rating factors that assess the organization's cyber risk in real-time and then automatically matched to the most relevant coverage for the business. The underlying technology comes from Cowbell's Cyber Risk Framework which incorporates security controls from multiple standards including the NIST Cyber Security Framework, COBIT, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and the most recently revised NIST Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM) program - augmented by Cowbell's proprietary controls.

Cowbell's Cyber Risk Heatmap is available to all of Cowbell's 16,000 agency producers at no cost and is updated on a continuous basis to include the latest risk profile data to ensure accuracy. To learn more, visit https://cowbell.insure/cyber-risk-heatmap/

