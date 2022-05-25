BMO Financial Group Announces Commercial Banking Office in Grand Rapids, Michigan

The team is focused on providing BMO's broad array of banking services and industry expertise to a wide variety of local industries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group announced today a commercial banking office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, led by BMO's Michigan Managing Director, James Hess. Located at 250 Monroe Ave., it is comprised of five commercial bankers focused on diversified industries, equipment finance and treasury & payment solutions, all supported by BMO's national industry sector expertise.

"Grand Rapids and the surrounding area represent a very appealing market for us given the growth potential and its proximity to our footprint in both the United States and Canada," said Ray Whitacre, Co-Head, U.S. Commercial Banking, BMO Financial Group. "We've had commercial clients in Michigan for decades, but with this office we can provide the breadth and depth of BMO's capabilities and services to our existing and prospective clients from a team of experienced commercial bankers who are based in the area and know the market well."

"BMO's cross-border banking capabilities are a market differentiator, and considering that Canada is Michigan's top export market, we see tremendous opportunity to serve clients doing business on both sides of the border," added Hess.

The team will be focused on a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, engineering and construction, food and business services.

