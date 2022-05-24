Thinx, Inc. Names Meghan Davis as New CEO

Davis to lead the company after Maria Molland announces retirement

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinx, Inc, an industry disruptor and leader in the reusable period and incontinence underwear category, today announced the appointment of Meghan Davis as Chief Executive Officer after Maria Molland decided to step down to spend time with her young children. Davis joins Thinx with more than 20 years of experience leading healthcare and beauty businesses across multiple geographies, cultures, and demographics.

"We're excited for what the future holds for the Thinx brand and its products, and we thank Maria for her longstanding commitment to helping the company further cement its leadership in the femtech category," said Alison Lewis, Chair for Thinx, Inc. Board of Directors. "This commitment includes Maria's support as we searched for her successor. We are thrilled to bring in a leader of Meghan's caliber and experience to oversee this business. Her insights and data-driven approach to brand building will help us continue to develop innovative solutions based on consumer needs and unlock the next phase of growth for Thinx."

Prior to joining Thinx, Davis held several leadership roles with Johnson & Johnson, including Portugal Country Director leading Consumer Health, Northern Europe Marketing Director for the Consumer division, and Regional Marketing Manager for Beauty in North America. In her most recent role, Davis led her team through the COVID pandemic while delivering strong sales, increased market share, and profitability. In Northern Europe, she accelerated the Johnson & Johnson Beauty business by launching more than twenty new products in under four years and revitalized the Baby Toiletries portfolio strategy.

"Thinx is a brand that I have admired for revolutionizing the feminine care industry, confronting stigmas, and fighting for access to period products," said Davis. "I have tremendous respect for the company and am excited for the opportunity to help accelerate Thinx's impact and growth by continuing to deliver leading-edge innovation in sustainable femtech."

"This job is undeniably the best I've ever had and I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved together to break boundaries and bring reusable period and incontinence underwear to more people around the world," said Molland. "This was not an easy decision but one that I know is right for me personally. It has been a privilege to serve the Thinx community of customers and work with an amazing group of talented people."

To ensure a smooth transition, Molland will continue at Thinx until June 30, 2022.

About Thinx, Inc.

Thinx Inc. is a family of brands dedicated to creating products that support bodies from puberty to post-menopause. Together, Thinx, Thinx (BTWN), Thinx for All™, and Speax by Thinx is on a mission to be the most innovative leader at bringing sustainable and comfortable menstruation and incontinence products to market. Our innovation has been recognized by top industry publications, including InStyle , PureWow , Cosmopolitan , and ranked #1 in 2019 for Best Period Panties by both Women's Health Magazine and Good Housekeeping .

