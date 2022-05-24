Telit FN980 5G Module Approved for Use on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Platform

Multi-gigabit speeds and low latency ideal for demanding, bandwidth-intensive applications including edge AI and autonomous mobile robots

Industrial-grade, globally certified and developed for class-leading RF performance under public or private 5G network operations

LONDON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has completed verification of its FN980 module for use on the recently launched NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ platform. Based on the 3GPP Rel. 15 standard, the FN980 is ideal for high-performance and bandwidth-intensive applications enabled by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin—the world's most powerful, compact and energy-efficient AI supercomputer built for advanced robotics and autonomous machines, as well as edge computing.

(PRNewsfoto/Telit) (PRNewswire)

"NVIDIA Jetson is the most advanced edge computing platform for robotics and other AI edge device applications, including computer vision, AMRs, industrial unmanned aerial vehicles and more," said Marco Contento, Vice President Product Management, Mobile Broadband, Telit. "These AI devices and AMRs require networking that is reliable, low-latency, and high-speed. Telit's 5G data cards like the FN980 allow devices based on Jetson AGX Orin to maintain the reliable fiber-like connection they require through either private or public 5G networks."

The new Jetson AGX Orin series delivers the processing power of a GPU-enabled server, maintaining the same form-factor and pin compatibility as the Jetson AGX Xavier series while providing users with 8X the performance—up to 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It features an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, along with next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators. High-speed interfaces, faster memory bandwidth, and multimodal sensor support provide the ability to feed multiple concurrent AI application pipelines.

The FN980 series global certifications provide OEMs, system integrators and end users with added, independent verification. This ensures their FN980-based devices will perform well and enjoy a streamlined certification journey, wherever required, on all major mobile operator networks worldwide.

Information on obtaining and using the Telit FN980 for use with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin developer kits and drivers is available: https://www.telit.com/telit-nvidia-jetson-platform/ .

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on YouTube , Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com .

Copyright © 2022 Telit Communications LTD. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications LTD and its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

