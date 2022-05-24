MODSQUAD WINS GOLD GLOBEE® AWARD IN THE 2022 SALES, MARKETING, CUSTOMER SUCCESS, AND OPERATIONS AWARDS

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ModSquad , the global leader in outsourced CX services, is a Gold Globee® Award winner in the 9th Annual 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards . These prestigious awards recognize achievements in customer support and other business initiatives. ModSquad was awarded "Outstanding Solution for Customer Service" for its work with healthcare tech platform Kalderos. The Globee Awards are an international industry and peer competition honoring achievements in disciplines of individuals, teams, departments, organizations, products, and services.

Every day, ModSquad's experienced professionals (called "Mods") engage and support consumers globally. The Mods provide omnichannel support for Kalderos' clients across two different applications. Mods onboard new users and coach customers through the process, answering questions and directing customers to resources available to them through Kalderos. ModSquad's support solution has brought about a rapid improvement in CSAT scores, impressive QA and handle time metrics, and was integral to the launch of an outbound client contact program that has brought in even more business.

"To receive a Gold Award from the Globee organization for the fourth year in a row is an honor," said Amy Pritchard, CEO and Founder of ModSquad. "It recognizes the innovative remote CX model we've pioneered since 2007 and our Mods' unique ability to connect with our clients' customers and communities."

About ModSquad

ModSquad leads the Customer Experience (CX) Service industry. Top brands around the globe turn to us for customer support, content moderation, trust and safety, community management, and social media services. Since 2007, we've been reinventing traditional outsourcing. We embraced remote and steered clear of cubicles in soulless call centers. We secure our distributed team with Cubeless, our patent-pending security platform. We deploy our services by the hour rather than saddle you with inefficient FTEs. And our Mods are so experienced and empathetic it isn't fair to call them "agents" — so we don't. We are the Mods!

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, & Operations Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

