First Coast Service Options, Inc. awarded MAC JN contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Coast Service Options, Inc., has been awarded the Jurisdiction N (JN) contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The contract covers Florida, and the U.S. Territories of Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands. First Coast has held the JN contract and its predecessor J9 contract since 2009.

"I am extremely pleased that CMS has awarded this contract to First Coast. We have held this contract for many years and serving its providers and beneficiaries is part of our rich history. This win demonstrates the commitment and dedication of our team to provide exceptional service to the provider communities and beneficiaries, in the JN jurisdiction, who rely on these critical services each and every day. As we look toward the future, we are excited to continue to offer the excellent service our customers have come to expect and continue our strategic partnership with CMS. At the end of the day, everything we do and how we do it is for our ultimate customer. We are proud to be able to continue our work in performing administrative services on behalf of the federal government," CEO Harvey Dikter said.

After a competitive process, CMS awarded First Coast the contract with a one-year base period and six one-year option periods. According to CMS, JN includes more than two million Medicare beneficiaries, more than 74,000 physicians and 247 hospitals that serve Medicare patients. As the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), First Coast will continue to perform administrative services processing and pay claims for both Parts A and B of the Medicare program.

About First Coast Service Options, Inc. (www.fcso.com)

First Coast Service Options, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversified Service Options, Inc., doing business as GuideWell Source, a subsidiary of GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation. First Coast provides administrative services processing for government-sponsored health care programs on behalf of the federal government and currently administers the MAC contracts for Jurisdiction N.

About GuideWell Source (www.guidewellsource.com) GuideWell Source is the corporate services and parent company for First Coast Service Options, Inc., Novitas Solutions, Inc. and GuideWell Allegiance, which provide administrative services for government-sponsored healthcare programs. Through the efforts of its nearly 3,000 employees, GuideWell Source provides quality Medicare administrative services throughout the United States as well as Puerto Rico to nearly 12 million beneficiaries and the 600,000 healthcare providers who care for them.

