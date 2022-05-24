Crain's Chicago Names DeSpir Logistics a 2022 Fast 50 Company

Recognized for growth over the last five years and developing innovative transportation logistics solutions for pharmaceuticals and other mission-critical, time-sensitive freight

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeSpir Logistics, a specialty transportation logistics provider, has been named to the 2022 Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list. Based on an independent financial review, DeSpir ranked as one of Chicagoland's most rapidly growing companies. DeSpir's focus on expedited, ultra-high-value cargo has spearheaded its growth as demand for same-day and next-day shipments of business critical freight and lifesaving pharmaceuticals is on the rise.

DeSpir Logistics, a specialty logistics of Lisle, IL has been nominated as one of Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 2022

"We're delivering on our vision of creating a highly specialized nationwide network of vigilant carrier partners that adhere to our proprietary standards and requirements for safely transporting the most precious cargo," said DeSpir Co-founder & CEO, John Carr. "We're thrilled to be included in this year's Fast 50 list, which includes many impressive game-changing companies."

"Our focus is on excellence," added DeSpir Co-founder and Managing Partner Ron Devitt."We have developed a sophisticated risk mitigation and quality management system that supports our "Zero-tolerance" approach towards product safety and security. We believe by providing on-demand access to a pool of pre-qualified drivers and trucking assets, we can raise the bar for the industry."

This recognition from Crain's Chicago Business comes as DeSpir expands its Qualified Carrier Network recruitment program through a series of hybrid events designed to improve service and collaboration between its carriers and their command-and-control center at DeSpir's headquarters in Lisle, IL.

About DeSpir Logistics

DeSpir is a leading specialty transportation logistics provider that delivers on-demand access to qualified mission-critical carriers nationwide. The company's carrier, security and law enforcement relationships are longstanding, proven and effective. DeSpir collaborates with local task forces and national law enforcement agencies to combat and prevent cargo theft. The company is laser focused on successfully transporting ultra-high-value and highly targeted cargo, including pharmaceuticals, cold chain, high-value electronics, financial assets and more.

More info at: www.despirlogistics.com

