Combat Sports Legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Anderson Silva Promote Limitless X and its SMILZ CBD Brand at Abu Dhabi Exhibition

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless X Inc., (OTCQB: BLAB) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency that has launched industry-leading products in the Dietary Supplements, Beauty and Skincare and CBD sectors, announced that combat sports legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Anderson Silva represented both Limitless X and its SMILZ CBD brand at the Abu Dhabi Unity fight card held on May 21, 2022. Mayweather headlined the Pay-Per-View exhibition event against Don Moore and sported the Limitless X brand logo around his waistline with the SMILZ logo by his left leg. Silva, a UFC icon, co-featured the event in a boxing bout vs. Bruno Machado and also represented Limitless with a brand patch on his shorts and back waistline. Both fight legends dominated their respective bouts and scored impressive knockdowns.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a titan in the sport of boxing and is considered by many as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Besides finishing his illustrious career with a 50-0 record, including 27 knockouts and 12 world championships in five weight classes, Mayweather transformed sports entertainment and the sports business. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020 and today continues to put on massive boxing events as both a promoter and exhibition fighter.

"Everything I have done in my career, from my training regimen to my diet to what I endorse on my trunks has been done with strategy, attention to detail, and perfection," said Mayweather. "I knew I had a platform with my Don Moore fight to get more eyes and ears on SMILZ, a CBD brand I truly and genuinely believe in. For a spectacle of this magnitude, repping Limitless X and SMILZ, would get the brand attention it deserves. I have supported SMILZ since it's launch, and am a firm believer in its future as a CBD product geared toward consumers with a wide range of tolerances."

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a long-time friend and associate of Limitless X's CEO, Jas Mathur, a successful entrepreneur and venture capitalist,. SMILZ was founded in 2020 to reach a market of customers with a range of tolerances. SMILZ products include gummies, softgels, full and broad spectrum oils, pain relief cream and roll-on, premium CBD isolate Columbian coffee and more. They are cultivated with eco-friendly farming in Oregon. Every product is also expertly packed with proprietary blends of fast-acting hemp CBD and the highest-quality botanical terpenes.

Mayweather's promotion could be a strong impetus in Limitless X's ability to disrupt a rapidly growing and dynamic CBD industry. A report from Vantage Market Research released in February 2022 reveals that increasing awareness of CBD's therapeutic benefits is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing demand for CBD for health and wellness purposes could cause the worldwide CBD market, which was valued at $4.9 billion in 2021, to soar to $47.22 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.

"I have long been an advocate for health and wellness and am always looking for ways to create industry-leading dietary supplements and CBD products," said Limitless X CEO Jas Mathur. "When I founded SMILZ in 2020, I did so with the understanding that not only is there a rising demand for CBD for therapeutic uses, there is also a rising demand amongst health and wellness enthusiasts who want to feel good without getting high. SMILZ uses the highest quality ingredients, the most advanced R&D, and the most sustainable farming practices. It is truly an honor to have the support of Floyd Mayweather Jr., a long-time friend, a well-respected entrepreneur and legendary athlete."

Anderson "The Spider" Silva, considered by many the greatest pound-for-pound UFC fighter in history, owns the longest winning streak in UFC history, winning 16 consecutive fights from 2006 to 2013. He is also a former UFC Middleweight Champion and holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days. As Silva transitions to a boxing career, eyes are on him once again, and his promotion of Limitless X could generate significant exposure for the Company.

Limitless X recently announced a definitive share exchange agreement with Bio Lab Naturals, Inc. and began trading publicly under the ticker "BLAB". Bio Lab Naturals is a holding company with business and core operations, that include Prime Time Live, Inc., a Denver, CO-based company that specializes in providing clients with high-resolution mobile LED screens for entertainment, corporate, civic and sporting events.

About SMILZ

Founded in 2020, SMILZ is a Los Angeles-based premium provider of high-quality CBD products. Utilizing a wide range of benefits and uses discovered for CBD over the years, SMILZ products contain non-psychoactive CBD. For more information, visit SMILZ.COM or follow them on social media .

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless, has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

Jas' passion is helping accelerate the achievement of people's health, wellness and business goals, inspired by his personal transformation story of losing over 250lbs in his twenties. Now a sought-after expert in developing fitness and training programs, he's helped many high-profile figures embark on their own health journeys and seeks to do the same for today's youth. Suitably, he recently partnered with Dr. Oz's nonprofit, Healthcorps, to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.

As Jas transformed his life and body, he applied his newfound passion for health and wellness to launch Limitless. Prospective services he is blueprinting for the company include personality development, life coaching and educational platforms, in addition to the brand portfolio.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industry.

