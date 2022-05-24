Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Appoints David Martin as Vice President and Chief Information Officer

New Executive to Oversee Information Technology Strategies at National Life Insurance Carrier

OMAHA, Neb., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today the appointment of David Martin as Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO). Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Martin will oversee information technology (IT) initiatives and strategies for Boston Mutual as part of the company's newly integrated department, Customer Experience, Innovation, Projects & Technology (IPT) Strategic Business Center.

David Martin will oversee IT initiatives and strategies for Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

"We are thrilled to have Dave on our team as CIO in our newly integrated department to drive the development and execution of strategic technical initiatives for the organization," said Jennifer Helms, Executive Vice President - Customer Experience, Innovation, Projects & Technology at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "With Dave's senior leadership skills and experience developing and executing innovative practices, we are looking forward to what he will bring to Boston Mutual as we move forward on our customer journey focused long-term plans."

Martin comes to Boston Mutual with over 25 years of experience in customer service platforms, IT strategy, and information risk management. With a focus on operational efficiency, team structure management, and assessing, establishing, and updating key performance indicators, he will be pivotal in helping the team enhance the experience for the company's policyholders, producers and employees. Martin serves as a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team in this new role.

"I'm looking forward to utilizing technology and a strategic process to build on the experience that Boston Mutual provides for its stakeholders," said David Martin, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "The innovation happening at Boston Mutual is very exciting and I'm thrilled to be a part of the growing team in Omaha and paving the way for continued success. We will be building on the foundation of organizational readiness and customer focus to support deploying a best-in-class customer experience."

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Martin most recently served as a Senior Management Consultant for Trility Consulting, where he advised on business and IT planning, strategy development and execution, innovation practices, digital business solutions, and process improvement. While in this role, he provided consultant services to Boston Mutual and was involved in the company's developments and long-term plans. Prior to Trility, Martin spent 35 years in the Farm Credit system working for two of the largest agriculture lenders in the U.S., providing executive leadership for organizational strategy, strategic plan development, innovation, program management, customer research and all technology services and IT strategy.

As part of his activities within the local community, Martin currently serves as Board Chairman and executive committee member for Release Inc., a non-profit organization in Omaha that serves at-risk youth and families. He is also a volunteer high school basketball coach in the region.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

