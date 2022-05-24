BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS ON PATH TO TRANSFORM MENTORSHIP IN AMERICA WITH $122.6 MILLION DONATION FROM MACKENZIE SCOTT

The extraordinary gift demonstrates the importance of investing in mentorship to build and strengthen communities and society as a whole

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent leader in one-to-one youth mentoring in the United States, announced today its aim to transform mentorship in communities across the country with an unprecedented gift of $122.6 million. The gift, from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, awarded to BBBSA and 38 local agencies, supports the organization in furthering its mission to ensure every young person has access to powerful mentoring experiences that empower them for success in school, life and career.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Logo (PRNewswire)

Today, nearly 11 million kids live in poverty and more than 13 million young people experience emotional, behavioral, or developmental conditions like depression. And during the height of the pandemic, 20 percent of youth served by Big Brothers Big Sisters lost contact with an important adult in their lives.

Scott's gift will support in expanding the organization's ability to match more young people with caring, adult mentors –allowing for more staff, resources, and training– and assist BBBSA in closing the gap on the estimated one in three youth who lack a positive, sustained mentor in their lives.

"For over 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has delivered on our powerful mission - to inspire youth equity and empower kids to reach their full potential with a caring mentor by their side," said Artis Stevens, president and CEO, BBBSA. "We are incredibly grateful and humbled by MacKenzie's generosity and acknowledgement of the incredible work of our passionate professionals and volunteers who are unwavering in their commitment to create meaningful outcomes for young people today and for generations to come."

This unprecedented investment is the largest donation from a single individual in the organization's history and serves as a catalyst to create more innovative mentoring solutions for all kids from all backgrounds. In supporting BBBSA's vision to expand its mentoring model, the organization aims to create greater access to mentoring experiences by building stronger alliances with other non-profits, educational and civic organizations, delivering mentoring strategies that account for the uniqueness and differences of kids today, and attracting families and volunteers in turnkey ways that meet them where they are in life.

"Mentoring is an integral part of the solution in preparing youth for life and career, building positive relationships and essential skills for life changing outcomes including post-secondary readiness, social emotional learning, and a stronger sense of belonging and inclusion," said Stevens. "We know that no one person, organization or gift can do this work alone, but one person—no matter their background—can make an incredible difference through positive and inspired action. MacKenzie's investment and belief in Big Brothers Big Sisters shows this on a large-scale and we are confident that her gift will compel more people to help grow the village of mentors, volunteers, and donors needed to positively impact young people's lives today and well into the future."

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit www.bbbs.org.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA)

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America