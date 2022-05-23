InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Seafood Cooker for Households (CCT-4649)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to prepare restaurant quality seafood, beef, chicken, and pork at home," said one of two inventors, from Mason, Ohio, "so we invented BLOVE'S SMACKALICIOUS COOKER. Our design helps to prevent overcooked or undercooked meat and seafood."

The invention provides an effective device for properly cooking meat and seafood at home. In doing so, it enables the user to air fry, steam, grill, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could contribute to a better tasting meat and seafood dish. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it would ensure that meats are cooked to temperature without cutting to check the meat and losing delicious juice's. It is also producible in design variations.

