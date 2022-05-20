Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires Paradise Fire Protection in Utah

ATLANTA, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Fire Protection Group, DBA Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce the acquisition of Paradise Fire Protection. The purchase strengthens Pye-Barker's presence in Utah and expands its market density in the suburban communities north of Salt Lake City.

(PRNewsfoto/Pye-Barker Fire & Safety) (PRNewswire)

Paradise Fire Protection is the preferred life safety company in the Cache Valley.

Paradise Fire Protection, headquartered in Logan, Utah, specializes in installation, inspection, testing and maintenance of fire alarms, sprinklers, and extinguishers. Paradise Fire owner John Blankman and his team have built a strong reputation in the market, establishing Paradise Fire as the preferred life safety company in the Cache Valley.

"Joining Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is like expanding my family. It's the most well-regarded total life safety company in the nation, with great people, a genuinely supportive culture, and high customer satisfaction. I'm excited to continue to grow my business with this team," said John Blankman of Paradise Fire.

"It's an honor to work with John Blankman and the Paradise Fire team. They're true stewards of the life safety industry, always acting in the best interest of their customers in the Cache Valley," said Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor.

Blankman and his highly trained employees will stay on, and the business will continue to operate as normal with additional resources from Pye-Barker.

About Rapid Fire Protection Group

Rapid Fire Protection Group is one of the largest brands in the Pye-Barker family of companies, a fully integrated collective of fire safety and alarm security services for the commercial sector. Rapid Fire Protection specializes in providing fire suppression services to new construction builds nationwide. The company joined the Pye-Barker family in July 2021.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with over 125 locations spanning the Continental US and headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

Contact:

Rod DiBona

(605) 391-3553

rodd@rfpg.com

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires Paradise Fire Protection in Utah (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety