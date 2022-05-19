OGLETHORPE POWER FIRST QUARTER 2022 INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL TO BE HELD MAY 26

TUCKER, Ga., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oglethorpe Power Corporation executive management will discuss first quarter results during a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Investors, media and the public may view a live internet webcast or join via telephone.

How to Participate:

Joining Via Telephone:

Domestic Toll-Free Dial-in Number: (877) 930-8094

International Dial-in Number: (253) 336-8058

Conference ID: 6016688

Joining Via the Internet:

Please navigate to the following web address to view the webcast:

The presentation may be downloaded at the website listed above when the conference begins. Instruction on how to submit questions will be provided during the call. For investor questions, please contact Joe Rick, Director of Capital Markets & Investor Relations, at 770-270-7240 or via e-mail at joe.rick@opc.com. For media inquiries, please contact Blair Romero, Corporate Communications Manager, at 770-270-7290 or via e-mail at blair.romero@opc.com.

Shortly following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be accessible at the web address indicated above. This link will also be posted on the Investor Relations page of the company's website, www.opc.com.

About Oglethorpe Power

Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with more than $15 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.4 million Georgia residents. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, Oglethorpe Power balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and coal generating plants with a combined capacity of more than 8,300 megawatts. Oglethorpe Power was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 Member Systems. Its headquarters are in Tucker, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. For more information, visit www.opc.com.

