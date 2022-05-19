New Partnership for ARC Automotive, Inc. Safety Business in Europe

ARC Automotive, Inc. and Yanfeng Joint Venture for Inflator Devices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Automotive, Inc., a global manufacturer that offers a full portfolio of inflation systems for vehicle airbags and Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, announced the formation of a new joint venture for the production of airbag inflators for airbag applications today.

ARCPioneering Safety. Since 1948 (PRNewswire)

The collaboration is comprised of hybrid airbag inflator technologies. It intends to develop, produce and commercialize automotive airbag Inflator applications and will primarily serve the European market, but expand quickly over time to become a global partnership. The partnership includes plant and state-of-the-art equipment and production lines from ARC Automotive in Skopje, Macedonia.

"With Yanfeng as a strong partner we can expand our activities in the automotive industry and focus on bringing our airbag inflators into vehicle segments for all customers and markets around the world," said Alex Qin, CEO ARC Automotive, Inc.

"Inflator development and production are strategically important for Yanfeng, and with ARC we have a reliable partner that will allow us to grow together leveraging the obvious synergies from both companies. With this partnership we can provide a full complement of inflator products for all airbag applications including driver, passenger, side curtain, and knee airbags. By combining our expertise, we can accelerate development activities, providing advantages for our customers along the entire value chain, tailored to their needs," said Mike Hague, Vice President and General Manager of Yanfeng Safety Systems in Europe and North America.

About ARC

ARC Automotive, Inc. is a global manufacturer that produces a full complement of inflators for automotive airbag applications (driver, passenger, side, head, knee, seat, seatbelt, and curtain). With nearly 70 years of design expertise in inflator technology, ARC Automotive is committed to providing customers innovative, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit www.arcautomotive.com.

About Yanfeng

Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 55,000 employees worldwide. The technical team of 4,200 experts is located at 10 R&D centers and other regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software development, design and user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobile spaces and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit www.yfai.com or www.yanfeng.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ARC Automotive, Inc.