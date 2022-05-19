Mend Releases White Paper & Study, 12 Telemedicine & Digital Health Engagement KPIs

Study & White Paper includes 12 telemedicine and patient engagement KPIs from 2021 with benchmark data.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend today announced the release of a new free report titled, " 12 Telemedicine & Digital Health Engagement KPIs Every Executive Should Know, " and a white paper titled, " The Key Performance Indicators of Successful Telehealth & Patient Engagement Programs in 2022 ." Mend facilitates millions of patient engagements every year on behalf of its customers. These materials cover data spanning telemedicine, digital forms, patient self-scheduling and more.

"The insights gathered are valuable to any healthcare leader," says Matt McBride , CEO at Mend. "The pandemic has made digital patient engagement more important than ever and Mend is excited to share insights and data with the industry."

The materials cover a wide range of data, including:

No-show rates

Patient wait times

Patient satisfaction

Connection quality

Completion rates

Speed to completion

Patient self-scheduling rates

Reachable vs. unreachable patients

And more

To learn more about the free report titled, "12 Telemedicine & Digital Health Engagement KPIs Every Executive Should Know", click here .

To learn more about the free white paper titled, "The Key Performance Indicators of Successful Telehealth & Patient Engagement Programs in 2022", click here .

About Mend:

Mend is an enterprise-grade patient engagement and telehealth platform designed to help healthcare organizations profitably scale their practice and care for more patients. Founded in 2014, Mend is on a mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery so that every patient can receive extraordinary care. Mend makes it easy for healthcare providers to securely and efficiently communicate with their patients and colleagues, without concerns of violating HIPAA compliance or misplacing patient information. Mend provides integrated in-office and virtual care experiences for over 100 specialties with more than 5 million patients.

Mend's comprehensive platform works hand-in-hand with all major EHR and PMS software to facilitate more than 400,000 telehealth visits per month, increase patient satisfaction by up to 23%, reduce no-show rates as low as 4%, radically improve staff productivity, and help providers drive more revenue through better patient attendance.

To find out more about how your practice can create new opportunities for delivering care and expanding revenue streams with Mend, schedule a free demo .

