EBET, Inc. Announces Agreement with Captain Up

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBET, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today an agreement signed by its subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies Ltd. with loyalty and engagement platform Captain Up. With this deal, Captain Up will provide exciting in-play challenges, achievements, and a rewards shop for EBET brands.

Captain Up creates entertaining incentives, segmented according to user behavior, that link a reward with an action. Their offerings for EBET will motivate players to collect badges, achieve trophies, progress through personalized missions, and claim daily and weekly rewards.

Advanced gamification will be incorporated into loyalty programs across EBET brands, including custom free-to-play games being developed by Incentive Games. This rewards platform and the free-to-play games will work symbiotically to deliver an enriched user experience for EBET customers. EBET seeks to amplify revenue, business growth, and customer lifetime value with the heightened engagement and retention.

Captain Up CEO Uri Admon said, "This is the future of gaming: personal journeys, gamified shopping, and dynamic challenges. We are proud to join forces with the EBET family to add layers of gamification and customization that are tailored to each user in real time."

Michael Barden, Director of Loyalty and Retention at EBET, said, "Our alliance with Captain Up is another core component in our mission to capitalize on our 'gamblification' strategy to fully maximize customer retention and engagement. Captain Up is a proven strategic partner with core technologies that allow us to create and scale a system of rewards that will further resonate with esports fans, wagerers, and gamers."

About EBET, Inc.

EBET develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. EBET operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. The company recently was awarded Esport Product of the Year at the 2021 SiGMA Europe and 2022 SiGMA Asia Awards, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. EBET, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET (CUSIP 278700109). EBET, Inc. was previously known as Esports Technologies, Inc. The name changed on May 5, 2022, to better reflect the company's business and mission.

For more information, visit: https://ebet.gg/.

About Captain Up:

Captain Up maximizes user engagement and retention using gamification, social mechanics, and communication tools segmented across multiple channels. A suite of products enhances brand offerings with behavioral economics and machine learning. The platform offers real-time challenges, rewards, messages, and promotions tailored to match any user's preference. Captain Up is empowering brands with personal gamified marketing tools, adhering to the dynamic regulatory guidelines.

For more information, visit: https://captainup.com.

