Award-Winning Fitness Franchise Hits 150 U.S. Locations; 40 Locations in Japan

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty two percent of U.S. gyms closed permanently since the pandemic began, according to the National Health and Fitness Alliance. Now, congress is hoping to pass the bipartisan GYMS Mitigation and Survival Act, a bill to dedicate $30 billion to assist fitness brands that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

However, The Exercise Coach was recently ranked as the #1 fastest growing personal training franchise in America and the #5 fastest growing fitness franchise in the U.S., according to Entrepreneur Magazine. The Exercise Coach earned a ranking of #121 in the 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 top 500 franchises in America. The Exercise Coach grew 87.5 percent since the pandemic began in March 2020. Today, there are 150 open franchise locations in 33 states across the U.S. and 40 locations open in Japan. The company's appointment only, private studio-based personal training business model, present since its launch in 2000, lent itself particularly well to safety concerns during the two-year COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our focus has always been on mitigating and even reversing the muscle wasting or 'sarcopenia' that is characteristic of the usual aging process. Our proprietary Exerbotics® fitness equipment allows us to customize workouts to each of our clients," said Brian Cygan, Exercise Coach CEO and Co-founder.

Brian Cygan's goal for the franchise is to see 250 U.S. locations open and to have 100 Japanese locations open by the end of 2023.

Cygan and his wife Gerianne founded The Exercise Coach to deliver maximum fitness and fat loss with just two, 20-minute workouts per week. The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011. That same year, the couple established an exclusive sales distribution partnership with bio-adaptive, AI-enabled Exerbotics® technology, which has been a strategic partner of the Exercise Coach since January 2015. In 2017, The Exercise Coach began its international expansion into Japan. The Exercise Coach is the only network of fitness studios authorized to use Exerbotics® technology.

