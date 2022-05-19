5th Annual REAL SIMPLE HOME to Debut in Rosemary Beach Community in Inlet Beach, Florida, This Fall

REAL SIMPLE to Host Its First-Ever Consumer Weekend Experience Featuring Exclusive Access to the REAL SIMPLE HOME and Special Events Throughout the Surrounding Beach Community

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's REAL SIMPLE today announces that it will debut the brand's fifth annual REAL SIMPLE HOME in the Rosemary Beach Community in Inlet Beach, Florida, this fall. To correspond with the home, REAL SIMPLE has created the Time for You Weekend, its first-ever immersive consumer experience to be held in the Rosemary Beach Community September 15–18, featuring an itinerary of events, including special access to the REAL SIMPLE HOME. The 2022 REAL SIMPLE HOME will be unveiled in the October issue, available September 16. Tickets for the inaugural Time for You Weekend are now available at realsimpleweekend.com .

"In our current world, unwinding is more important than ever! The sunny, gorgeous Rosemary Beach Community in Inlet Beach, Florida, is the perfect spot for our fifth annual REAL SIMPLE HOME. Our coastal home will be packed with color and pattern, easy DIY decor and, of course, plenty of organization tips you can use to make your own space beautiful and functional. We're also excited to welcome passionate brand enthusiasts to the area with our first-ever Time for You Weekend, giving them some time to unwind with an exclusive look inside the new REAL SIMPLE HOME," said Lauren Iannotti, REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief.

For the first time, REAL SIMPLE is bringing its popular REAL SIMPLE HOME to a coastal setting. The Rosemary Beach Community in Inlet Beach, Florida, is a scenic Gulf Coast community offering pristine beaches, a charming Town Center, and uniquely designed homes that celebrate the intersection of indoor and outdoor living. This year's overall design will pay homage to its locale with an elevated coastal theme flowing throughout each room, including unique features, such as a multi-function loft, outdoor porch, and summer kitchen. Leading up to the full reveal in September, REAL SIMPLE will document the renovation process from mood boards to final touches across several issues of the magazine, on RealSimple.com, Instagram, and TikTok.

To curate the home, REAL SIMPLE has teamed up with a roster of esteemed interior designers and tastemakers. The team includes: Clara Jung, Banner Day Interiors; Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, The Home Edit; Dabito, Old Brand New; Erin Wheeler, Sunny Circle Studio; Gina Gutierrez, Gina Rachelle Design; Kelly Finley, Joy Street Design; Erica Finamore, REAL SIMPLE Home Director; Katie Holdefehr, RealSimple.com Senior Editor; and Leslie Corona, REAL SIMPLE Senior Home Editor. REAL SIMPLE HOME sponsors include American Standard® Heating and Air Conditioning, Bio-Oil® Skincare, CURÉL® Ultra Healing® Lotion, Elkay®, Minted, and Valspar®.

The Time for You Weekend event offers attendees the opportunity to relax, rest, and get inspired through curated, REAL SIMPLE-branded experiences. Events include tours of the 2022 REAL SIMPLE HOME, panel discussions hosted by REAL SIMPLE editors, walking tours of the Rosemary Beach Community, morning yoga, guided bike tours, welcome cocktail reception, and other experiences. Accommodations are now available for booking through the Rosemary Beach Cottage Rental Company at RosemaryBeach.com . Sponsors of the Time for You Weekend include Evereve, NOW Foods, and Pure Leaf ® Iced Tea.

Get a first look at the inspiration behind the 2022 REAL SIMPLE HOME at RealSimple.com/rshome22 . To purchase tickets for the Time for You Weekend, visit realsimpleweekend.com .

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE provides practical and useful solutions for simplifying every aspect of a modern woman's busy life. By tightly curating the best advice, products and services to make decisions simple, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgment-free guide for life, leaving her lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstand and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of 22 million every month through print, digital, podcasts, licensed products, brand experiences, and more. REAL SIMPLE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

