A Resilient and Sustainable Energy Future - 15th Singapore International Energy Week

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Market Authority (EMA) today unveiled "A Resilient and Sustainable Energy Future" as the theme for the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2022.

The theme reflects how the global energy community has accelerated the pursuit of a greener future. Following the 26th COP26 last year, there is strong momentum for countries to do more to decarbonise their economies and ride the green wave to reduce emissions. Recent developments have shown how sensitive energy markets are to geopolitical events, pushing energy security to the forefront of the global agenda.

Against this backdrop, SIEW 2022 will discuss policies, frameworks, and best practices to accelerate the transition to a more resilient, greener and more inclusive energy future. It will also examine the opportunities and challenges as the region scales up investments and regional connectivity for a green economy.

The announcement was made at the Global Launch featuring speakers from the International Energy Agency (IEA), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Siemens Energy, Sembcorp Industries and SMBC. It also saw the launch of the IEA's Southeast Asia Energy Outlook 2022 report, and the IRENA's World Energy Transition Outlook report.

Highlights at SIEW 2022

SIEW 2022 marks the 15th edition as Asia's premier energy event. To commemorate this milestone, SIEW is launching a new podcast series, 'SIEWCast'. It will feature energy thought leaders sharing their views on the energy transition through to 2050 as well as their strategic insights into our energy future.

SIEW will also feature exciting elements to welcome more delegates back in-person. Attendees can expect a line-up of exhibitions, networking receptions and a SIEW 15th Anniversary showcase this year. SIEW will introduce Techtables focusing discussions on the latest energy innovations and technologies.

SIEW's anchor events, the SIEW Opening Keynote Address and the Singapore Energy Summit, will also bring together energy ministers, industry captains and international organisation chiefs to address timely topics to set the scene for discussion across the week including: (i) Securing a Sustainable and Resilient Energy Future, (ii) Accelerating Low-Carbon Solutions and (iii) Mobilising Greener Financing for Energy Infrastructure among others.

Singapore will also partner international energy organisations to host key events. These include the Singapore-IEA Ministerial Roundtable focusing on Energy Security in a Low Carbon World, and 2nd Singapore-IRENA High-level Forum on energy investments, green financing and the launch of the end-user electrification report.

SIEW 2022 will also welcome the return of the Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), Asian Downstream Summit (ADS), Future of the Grid, and LNG and Hydrogen Gas Markets Asia as partner events.

SIEW 2022 will take place in Singapore from 25 to 28 October 2022. Delegates can register their interest to attend the event at www.siew.gov.sg and for the latest updates.

