PRESSTO ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION PRE-SEED ROUND

Tidal Venture Partners, Additional VC's and Individuals Join Raise

NEW YORK and HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTech startup Pressto is proud to announce its Pre-Seed Capital raise of $1.5 million led by Tidal Venture Partners and with participation by Copper Wire Ventures as well as angels including Isa Watson (Lightspeed Ventures Scout Fund), Wray Thorn (Clear Heights Capital), Dan Carroll (Clever), Ann Berry (Threadneedle Ventures), Jacob Zachs (former Newsela), Chris Yeh (Blitzscaling Ventures) and Alex Rappaport (Flocabulary).

Pressto Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pressto) (PRNewswire)

Pressto's proprietary technology makes learning to write fun for kids and easy for teachers. The platform is designed to transform the way youth create and understand media by helping students develop a healthy relationship with what they consume and create, and ultimately, the narrative that they then put out into the world. Pressto also begins to prepare students for a future of work where "creator skills" like publishing, sharing and audience development are critical to success.

"Tidal takes great pride in seeking out and investing in transformational founding teams, with audacious goals, building deeply impactful products," says Ian Whytock, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Tidal Venture Partners. "We've seen great strides in the progress and velocity of the Pressto team - incubated in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an early global reach - and we are genuinely excited to be partnering with such an innovative and needed EdTech platform."

Pressto's primary focus is engaging with schools as a supplemental tool that fits any curriculum, and can be implemented across any subject area. The platform is currently part of a pilot program with the New York Department of Education reaching over 30,000 students throughout the city and also extends beyond the classroom so that parents and children can utilize Pressto on their own.

"We are beyond appreciative of the incredible support that we've received from all of our investors, which goes well beyond just financial and more significantly into the partnership and mentorship realm," says Pressto Founder, Daniel Stedman. "It's an incredible feeling to see an idea come to life, while also gaining the support of those that have been in the industry for such a long time. Their expertise and guidance is priceless, and we are thrilled to be on this journey with each and everyone one of them."

To learn more about Pressto overall, please visit www.joinpressto.com.

ABOUT PRESSTO

Pressto was founded in 2021 by Daniel Stedman, the co-founder of Brooklyn Magazine and Northside Media. Stedman volunteered to launch an elementary school newspaper where his son was a student in Brooklyn and found that many student newspaper programs had been abandoned, which was part of his inspiration for creating Pressto. The SaaS platform's proprietary tools teach straightforward educational skills, along with critical thinking and media literacy, helping kids to differentiate between fact and opinion, leaving young people less susceptible to the manipulations of social media and propaganda. Pressto's newspaper builder gets students doing, the educational skills get students learning, and the cognitive behavior therapy gets students understanding. To learn more, visit www.joinpressto.com.

SOURCE Pressto