Pendleton Woolen Mills and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Partner to Celebrate the Centennial of the Oregon State Park System

Pendleton Woolen Mills and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Partner to Celebrate the Centennial of the Oregon State Park System

Limited Edition "Pacific Wonderland" Blanket and Lifestyle Items

Will Support the "Park Explorer Series"

PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Northwest lifestyle brand Pendleton Woolen Mills announces the release of the Pacific Wonderland and Forever Oregon blankets and lifestyle product collection in collaboration with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). The items were created to celebrate the centennial of the Oregon State Parks System. A portion of sales will go to support OPRD's Park Explorer Series, which encourages a more diverse group of park explorers by removing barriers and welcoming all to Oregon State Parks.

Pendleton Pacific Wonderland Blanket (PRNewswire)

The design for the limited edition Pacific Wonderland collection depicts a moonlit landscape in a deep indigo, featuring some of Oregon's most cherished natural wonders: a waterfall, mountain, forest, rivers and ocean. Above and below this landscape are classic, bold park stripes varying from a vivid amber and bright marigold yellow, to a light sky and deep regal blue, on to a brilliant forest and warm mossy green.

The design for the limited edition Forever Oregon blanket depicts a snow-covered volcanic peak reflecting off a lake flanked by forests and crossed by traditional geometric patterns honoring Oregon's original inhabitants. Medallions for twelve beloved state parks are bordered by stripes in colors that echo the landscape.

"Working with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to celebrate their dedication to providing and protecting the remarkable recreational sites Oregon has to offer is a milestone collaboration," said Amanda Coppa, senior merchandise manager of Pendleton's home division. "The commitment to Oregon's heritage that both Pendleton and the Oregon State Parks share is truly iconic. We are thrilled to launch a new philanthropic partnership in support of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department's Park Explorer Series."

"Partnering with Pendleton to advance our inclusion and accessibility efforts has been an incredible opportunity," said OPRD Communications Director Jason Resch. "Every purchase supports projects that make state parks more welcoming to everyone, from investing in accessible trails to partnering with organizations to get new users into parks."

The limited edition items in the Pendleton Pacific Wonderland collection includes a wool blanket ($279), Klean Kanteen® stainless steel water bottle ($39.50), caps in two colorways ($29.50), and a beanie ($24.50). The limited edition Forever Oregon wool blanket retails for $499. Items are available on Pendleton-USA.com and select Pendleton retailers.

ABOUT PENDLETON WOOLEN MILLS

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for over 150 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

ABOUT OREGON PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department aims to provide and protect outstanding natural, scenic, cultural, historic and recreational sites for the enjoyment and education of present and future generations. The department houses the State Historic Preservation Office and manages Heritage Programs, the state's ATV Program, Community Grants and Oregon State Parks .

Contact

April Rodgers, Pendleton Woolen Mills

503-754-3597, april.rodgers@penwool.com

Jason Resch, Oregon State Parks and Recreation

Jason.RESCH@oprd.oregon.gov

Pendleton Forever Oregon Blanket (PRNewswire)

Pendleton Woolen Mills Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pendleton Woolen Mills) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pendleton Woolen Mills