COMPLIA HEALTH AND HEALTHREV PARTNERS LAUNCH OUTSOURCED REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT SERVICES

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology provider, and HealthRev Partners, a provider of revenue cycle management services, announced today their partnership to help clients streamline clinical documentation and revenue operations.

"Top of mind for our clients is providing the best experience they can for their clinicians and their consumers. It is difficult to do that if they are mired in billing issues," explained Complia Health CEO Rich Berner. "We are pleased to have found a partner who meets our expectations of excellence in service delivery. Combining our collective expertise empowers clients to focus on what is most important to them: their staff and their customers," he added.

"We are excited to partner with Complia Health. The number one concern with all healthcare providers is ensuring their patients receive the highest quality of care, but right after that, is making sure they get paid correctly. Our two companies are focused on leveraging automation and providing state of the art analytics to help home health and hospice agencies be as efficient as possible from both a patient care and a scalability perspective," explained Michael Greenlee, HealthRev Partners CEO. "Problem solving and technology will continue to evolve as automation becomes more prevalent. The more we can create a path of predictable revenue, the better agencies can forecast their payment schedule and plan for growth," he concluded.

As part of the partnership, Complia Health will integrate Velocity, HealthRev Partners' analytics platform. Velocity analyzes clinical documentation, providing insight and real-time analytics that allow agencies to transform the patient experience and improve their financial performance while reducing operating expenses. Velocity was designed so owners and leaders can quickly see the health of their organization through advanced reporting of revenue, ROI, ageing, and staff productivity. These reports make it simple for agencies to implement process changes, adjust workflows, and pinpoint where training and development is needed by analyzing a group or drilling down into a specific clinician's performance. Additionally, Complia Health clients can take advantage of HealthRev's coding and billing services.

"As we work with clients to help them solve their problems, it often takes a combination of technology and services that can be provided on demand at scale. This partnership will empower our clients to outsource revenue cycle management and benefit from industry leading analytics and revenue cycle expertise to help improve billing key performance indicators," added Paul Minton, SVP of Product Management at Complia Health.

About HealthRev Partners

HealthRev Partners provides tech-enabled coding, OASIS Review, and billing services for home health and hospice agencies nationwide. Through unmatched clinical documentation intelligence, transparency, and real-time analytics, clients experience measurably higher results by maximizing reimbursement, driving faster turnaround, ensuring accuracy, and uncovering hidden areas for improvement that can lead to better financial performance. To learn more, visit https://healthrevpartners.com/.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

