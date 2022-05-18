Chemomab Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that management will participate in the virtual portion of the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which will take place May 23-26, 2022.

HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Webcast available on demand starting at 7:00am ET May 24 – May 26, 2022

Format: Corporate overview webcast

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/47c6f14e-2e3e-4baf-9592-cf2d6c3317f5

Replay: Available at Chemomab website at investors.chemomab.com/events

Chemomab is also participating in one-on-one meetings with investors. For more information, visit hcwevents.com/globalconference/.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in Phase 2 trials for primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in late 2022.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Media: Irina Koffler Barbara Lindheim LifeSci Advisors, LLC Chemomab Therapeutics Phone: +1 917-734-7387 Consulting Vice President ir@chemomab.com Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 917-355-9234

barbara@chemomab.com

