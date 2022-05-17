The Sohagi Law Group's Margaret Sohagi Named one of Los Angeles' Top 100 Lawyers

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been recognized as a "Top 100 Lawyer" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the journal's publisher Josh Schimmels, the 100 lawyers selected "have demonstrated exceptional legal skill and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

Sohagi's practice for more than 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies in navigating the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) climate change and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Sohagi "provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials," says the special feature. "When necessary, she zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions."

As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California's Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Her land use and environmental law expertise, and ability to keep public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, is also demonstrated through her frequent planning and legal conference presentations, extensive UCLA and USC teaching experience.

Sohagi currently serves as the Chair of the Santa Monica College Foundation Board. In 2022 Sohagi was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Woman of Influence and last year she was selected for the Los Angeles Times' "Inspirational Women Award" and the Los Angeles Business Journal "Community Impact Advocate Award."

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

