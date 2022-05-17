Friendly Tech to Introduce Game-Changing IoT Platform at CommunicAsia

Friendly Technologies will exhibit at CommunicAsia - part of Asia Tech x Singapore.

RAMAT GAN, Israel, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, the IoT & device management company, will exhibit at CommunicAsia (Asia Tech x Singapore), as well as meet with longtime, new, and potential customers and partners.

Friendly Technologies will present its future-ready solution that enables the automatic management of all types of devices on one unified platform. The forward-thinking platform is device-agnostic and is compatible with all networks and industry verticals, including telecommunications, utilities, logistics, asset management, and others. It allows service providers to quickly and efficiently deploy, monitor, and manage devices remotely on an easy-to-use interface with cutting-edge technology.

Speaking on behalf of the company at CommunicAsia, Iael Matmor, Friendly's Distribution Manager, said, "We are excited to bring our solutions to CommunicAsia. As a global leader in IoT and device management, our presence will help enrich the event. In addition, it will be a great opportunity for us to meet with our longtime partners and clients, as well as to help guide newer and potential clients to discover our device management platform."

Friendly Technologies will be exhibiting at CommunicAsia during all three days of the conference, from June 1st to June 3rd, 2022, at booth 4D1-01.

CommunicAsia is one of the region's most important tech events. It is organized by The Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore and Informatech. At the conference, market disruptors, cloud providers, communication service providers, technology vendors, and others put forward business opportunities and technological implications for a rapidly evolving world.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies (est. 1997) is a leading provider of operator-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069/TR-369 USP Device Management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions to operators and service providers since 2007. When IoT and Smart Home first appeared, Friendly leveraged its expertise and expanded its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly offers a unified platform, enabling its customers to generate new revenue streams in a variety of verticals, including utilities, transportation, smart cities, and more. In line with this mission, Friendly Technology has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a global leader in unified device management.

Website – friendly-tech.com

LinkedIn – linkedin.com/company/friendly-technologies

