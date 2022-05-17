Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Debuts in North and South Dakota With Two Restaurant Openings

Leading Fast-Casual Concept Builds on Development Momentum Expanding its Presence to 36 States

WICHITA, Kan., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the brand's entrance to North and South Dakota, expanding Freddy's presence to 36 states across the country. The two new franchised restaurants are located in Fargo, North Dakota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with Fargo being one of the strongest performing locations in the brand's network over the last month and Sioux Falls setting new records for opening week sales. This announcement builds on the development success Freddy's has experienced since the beginning of the year, already opening 18 locations, and expecting to open 45 more before the end of 2022.

Freddy's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak) (PRNewswire)

The Fargo Freddy's is owned and operated by Canada-based BOTL International, a franchisee group new to the brand that is set to build three additional locations in North Dakota markets, including Grand Forks, Minot and Bismarck. In South Dakota, existing Freddy's franchisee, TR Hospitality Group, is leading the charge for Freddy's development in the state and plans to bring three new restaurants in Rapid City, South Dakota along with the location in Sioux Falls.

"It's rewarding to see the excitement around the new restaurants in Fargo and Sioux Falls. We have continued to focus on the Midwest for franchise development because we've seen how well Freddy's has been received in the region," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy's. "We are excited to further expand Freddy's footprint in North and South Dakota, and firmly believe that our brand's family-centric values and robust menu of American classics will resonate in communities across both states."

Freddy's has added 80 new units to its development pipeline since the start of 2022, and the brand is projected to open over 50 total locations across the country, with new restaurants in states like Arizona, Ohio and Virginia. Additionally, to continue its growth with non-traditional formats, Freddy's opened its first airport location in the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. These efforts, coupled with the brand's exceptional commitment to its franchisees, Team Members and one-of-a-kind Freddy's Guest experience, help to support its greater development goal to double its footprint within the next four years, bringing the total unit count to 800 by 2026.

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, at maryc@freddysusa.com or 316-719-7854, or visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 430 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

Nate Rubinstein | Account Manager

nrubinstein@fish-consulting.com

954.893.9150

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers