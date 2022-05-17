Axia Women's Health Opens First Regional Walk-In Care Clinic Dedicated to Women

AccessNow in Sewell, NJ, offers full suite of OB/GYN services in one location, with walk-in, same-day, evening, and weekend care available

VOORHEES, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axia Women's Health, one of the nation's largest independent women's health groups, announced today the grand opening of its new Sewell, New Jersey, care clinic – AccessNow – offering walk-in, same-day, weekend, and evening care for a host of OB/GYN needs. The AccessNow clinic, fully dedicated to women's health, provides South Jersey women a convenient option for addressing urgent healthcare needs ranging from vaginal disorders to urinary problems including urinary tract infection (UTI) testing and treatment, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment, as well as pregnancy testing, on-site ultrasounds, contraception counseling, and more.

Dr. Leisa O'Flynn, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Axia Women's Health in New Jersey, shared, "Our new clinic breaks down the most common barriers to care for women – access and cost – and makes treating urgent concerns not only possible, but convenient." The clinic accepts most insurances, as well as Medicaid plans and self-pay. "Previously, women may have been burdened by costly ER or Urgent Care visits for their urgent OB/GYN needs, or even avoided seeking care altogether due to cost. With our walk-in clinic, we aim to make care more affordable and accessible, especially for women who may have been underserved before."

The state-of-the-art facility offers the latest technologies as well as highly skilled and specialized women's health providers, a standard that patients have come to expect from Axia Women's Health care centers throughout the region. AccessNow is located just 30 minutes outside of Philadelphia and within minutes of the local university.

For current Axia patients, providers can access records through a centralized electronic medical record (EMR) system, providing a more connected care approach.

"We're excited to bring this new offering to our community to help meet their needs and further our mission of providing a more progressive women's healthcare experience," said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, Chief Medical Officer at Axia Women's Health.

