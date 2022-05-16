UpKeep Writes the Book on Asset Operations Management

New Paradigm Defines the Future of Maintenance, Reliability, and Operations

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpKeep, a leader in modernizing and revolutionizing the asset management space, announces the publication of a groundbreaking book, Asset Operations: The Future of Maintenance, Reliability, and Operations.

Back in 2021, UpKeep brought maintenance, reliability, and operations teams together in a new approach called Asset Operations Management. Now, they have written a book on the topic of Asset Operations, and why it is critical for the future of the industry! (PRNewswire)

With Asset Operations, maintenance, reliability, and operations teams have a blueprint for moving into the future!

Written by UpKeep CEO and Founder, Ryan Chan, Asset Operations introduces and explores the new concept of Asset Operations Management—an operating principle that drives the kinds of technology required to bring in a new generational workforce, as well as ensure continuity of business knowledge and intelligence (IDC Manufacturing Talent Management Survey – February 2022).

According to the IDC 2021 SaaSPath Survey, almost 50% of organizations are still using spreadsheets to manage some or all of their enterprise assets. This form of asset management often leads to siloed data in organizations. Then, siloed data causes information gaps between teams, which turns into rework. The UpKeep 2021 State of Maintenance Report found that 20% of work done in the field is due to rework—that is, work redone when the original work was performed incorrectly.

Furthermore, it's estimated that only 25% of a frontline technician's day is spent on productive work . In a time where asset-intensive industries are dealing with a massive labor shortage , the drive toward a digital and holistic workforce becomes more necessary than ever.

Asset Operations Management is an approach validated by UpKeep's numerous customer success stories and by top industry thought leaders—both of which are featured prominently in the book's text.

Additionally, the book aligns with recent IDC research [1] that states, "For AOM applications to be effective, the teams responsible for asset maintenance, equipment reliability, and revenue-generating operations must be aligned on a set of common objectives." Asset Operations includes a detailed common set of pillars that organizations must unite on to achieve Asset Operations Management excellence.

"Over 3,000 customers have helped us arrive at this place, where the most effective way to run your maintenance and reliability programs is to take a unified approach. We're excited to continue this journey together with our customers and partners," said Chan.

Companies are currently in an intelligence revolution. IDC's Top 10 Asset Management Trends 2022 said an important trait of digitally mature organizations is sharing data, insights, and actions across the organization. With Asset Operations, modern maintenance, reliability, and operations teams now have a blueprint for moving successfully into the future.

Ryan Chan is CEO and Founder at UpKeep. He is a Chemical Engineer from University of California, Berkeley and was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 for Manufacturing in 2018. Chan started UpKeep out of passion and frustration by the lack of mobility in today's maintenance management software. UpKeep has now been deployed to over 3,000 businesses and is a leader in mobile-first Asset Operations Management software.

All proceeds from this book are donated to fund educational opportunities for members of UpKeep's The Maintenance Community to help up-level members' careers and their industries as a whole.

For more information, and to purchase a copy of the book, please visit www.upkeep.com/asset-operations-book .

About UpKeep

UpKeep is an Asset Operations Management platform purpose-built to bring together maintenance, operations, and reliability data to help teams make important business decisions. Our mobile-first solution centralizes data from across teams and devices into one, configurable and easy-to-implement solution that provides real-time data into the day-to-day maintenance life cycle, asset utilization and performance measurement to help optimize maintenance strategies, improve asset performance, and increase availability and reliability.

Learn more at Upkeep.com .

