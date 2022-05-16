Ting Internet to bring next-generation fiber internet to Alexandria, Virginia

National fiber internet leader to deliver Alexandria's first city-wide fiber internet service



ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ting Internet , a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX), (TSX: TC), has announced that it will be bringing next-generation fiber internet to the residents and businesses of Alexandria, providing the city with its first city-wide fiber service.



Since first launching in Charlottesville, Virginia, in early 2015, Ting has grown rapidly across the country, now operating in seven states and 14 markets nationwide. Ting prides itself on connecting people with best-in-class fiber internet, reducing the digital divide and being an active community partner in all of the markets in which it operates.



"We are incredibly honored to begin serving the people of Alexandria and to introduce the community to reliable, future-proof fiber internet," said Jill Szuchmacher, Executive Vice President, Ting Internet. "Fiber internet brings significant economic opportunity and technological resilience to communities, benefiting local residents and businesses for decades to come."

Ting Internet announces that it will provide Alexandria’s first city-wide fiber internet service. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Ting was identified as a preferred internet service provider (ISP) by the City of Alexandria, who awarded Ting a municipal franchise earlier this year. Construction on the fiber network will begin in summer 2022 and is expected to connect more than 90,000 addresses across Alexandria.

"We welcome Ting Internet to the Alexandria community and we are excited to have them here," said Justin Wilson, City of Alexandria Mayor. "Broadband is basic infrastructure for our community and we look forward to realizing the benefits of this new investment for our residents and businesses."

To improve digital accessibility in the area, Ting is also introducing a digital equity and inclusion program that was developed in partnership with the City of Alexandria. As part of this program, Ting will provide fiber internet access to select affordable housing units, at no cost to residents.

Ting's ambitious build and ongoing operations in Alexandria will create dozens of jobs in the community over the next year, with positions ranging from field technicians to marketing managers.

To learn more about Ting, watch for open positions, or to stay up to date with Ting fiber announcements in the community, please visit tinginternet.com/alexandria .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to Net Neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure.

Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( http://wavelo.com ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ), and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Ting Internet Logo (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tucows Inc.