Rugged Redemption wins CirrusLabs Best Tech Award at George Washington's New Venture Competition

RESTON, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusLabs is proud to announce its recent partnership with George Washington University's New Venture Competition. The GW New Venture Competition is the #1 largest collegiate competition in the country and provides GW students, faculty, and alumni with real-world experiences in entrepreneurship that can't be replicated anywhere else.

"To participate in GW's New Venture Competition is to get a glimpse of how a generation of entrepreneurs are thinking and working on innovative solutions that enhance the human experience. This year's Tech Finalists cover new ideas in veteran rehabilitation, patient care, audible minting, and a social influencers platform. We are excited to see their progress and look forward to continuing to support this program" - Saulo Bomfim , VP Solutions Engineering at CirrusLabs.

The CirrusLabs Best Tech Prize was awarded to Sarah Malinowski and Tanner Reinholtz for Rugged Redemption. Rugged Redemption is a prosthetic knee device meant for active transfemoral amputees, specifically veterans. This device will allow users to run and walk for long distances and on uneven terrain. This will let these active people regain their lifestyle without having to manually change or adjust their knee.

"Congratulations to all the winning teams for the 2022 GW NVC. We are privileged to witness the success of these young entrepreneurs, each shaping the future in their own innovative ways. CirrusLabs looks forward to a growing partnership with George Washington University's Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship to provide more opportunities for the next generation of diverse technology innovators and leaders" - Naeem Hussain , Chief Operating Officer.

