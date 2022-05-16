JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MONETT, Mo., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.49 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on June 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 27, 2022. At May 11, 2022, there were 72,864,173 shares of the common stock outstanding.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

