HEADWOLF released tablet PC Headwolf FPad 1 and HPad 1

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular electronics brand HEADWOLF released tablet Headwolf FPad 1 and HPad 1 last week. HPad 1 is positioned as high-end gaming tablet and available in dark gray and Sierra blue, using the industry-approved Unisoc T618 Octa-core processor. FPad 1 is a 8" tablet with outstanding performance. Both tablets feature industry-leading design standards and produced by Dongguan Enoch, a top factory which was known in deep and stable cooperation with international brands such as Apple, Philips, and GAC motor.

HPad1 adopts all-metal integrated body design and fully-fitted screen to achieve excellent performance in face recognition, operation, and visual experience. The advanced 2000*1200 10.36" Ultra HD screen features strong light transmission, sensitive touch response, accurate positioning and long working life. HPad1 is brilliant in design, workmanship and game playing as its AnTuTu score reached an astonishing 245805. The back case is made of sandblasted and oxidized high-strength aluminum alloy, which is not only sweat-proof and anti-corrosion but also comfortable to hold. HPad1 comes with a standard keyboard of pogopin interface as a productivity tool, which is more suitable for needs in computing and office. Besides, 20MP stacked camera and 18W PD fast charging are matching the overall configuration of Unisoc T618 processor and 128G storage, its pre-sale price is only $259.

The other tablet HEADWOLF FPad1 released meanwhile is also equipped with powerful chips and storage. As an 8" Android tablet priced at $139, FPad has built-in powerful large-core A75 processors with frequency up to 2.0GHz, built-in 64G storage that can be expanded to 512G. FPad1 is rigged with GE8300 high-performance GPU which makes the dynamic picture clearer, and greatly improves the fluency of games and other programs. The tablet which can be held with one hand is made by matte rubber paint process, leaving no fingerprints. HEADWOLD FPad 1 not only supports face recognition, but also adopts the best G+G screen technology coupled with the flat touch mode of tempered glass, FPad1 attracted attention of the industry at the beginning of its development as it will break the awkward situation of 8-inch tablet with low storage and running memory.

Based on a high-quality hardware management system and exclusive Android tablet solutions, HEADWOLF will launch various series of tablets for its consumers.

